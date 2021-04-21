See All Neurosurgeons in Royston, GA
Dr. Bryan Barnes, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bryan Barnes, MD

Dr. Bryan Barnes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Royston, GA. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Newton Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.

Dr. Barnes works at Family First Healthcare of Northeast GA in Royston, GA with other offices in Demorest, GA, Athens, GA, Greensboro, GA, Monroe, GA, Toccoa, GA and Winder, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Spinal Fusion and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Royston Diagnostic Center LLC
    930 Franklin Springs St, Royston, GA 30662 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 548-6881
  2. 2
    Georgia Neurological Surgery
    638 Historic Highway 441, Demorest, GA 30535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 754-3030
  3. 3
    Georgia Neuro Srgy/Comp Spn
    2142 W Broad St Bldg 100, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 548-6881
  4. 4
    Middle Georgia Medical Associates
    1110 Commerce Dr Ste 108, Greensboro, GA 30642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 548-6881
  5. 5
    Georgia Neurological Surgery
    868 Michael Etchison Rd # A, Monroe, GA 30655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 548-6881
  6. 6
    Georgia Neurological Surgery
    58 Big A Rd, Toccoa, GA 30577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 886-6859
  7. 7
    North Georgia Nephrology Consultants
    16 E Williams St, Winder, GA 30680 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 867-1836

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • Piedmont Newton Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Hospital
  • St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 21, 2021
    I’ve had 3 separate surgeries, all by Dr. Barnes, and I would pick no one else should I need another.
    — Apr 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bryan Barnes, MD
    About Dr. Bryan Barnes, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548281363
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

