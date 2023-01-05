Overview of Dr. Bryan Behne, MD

Dr. Bryan Behne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Behne works at Women's Healthcare Affiliates in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.