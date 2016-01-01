Dr. Bryan Bergh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Bergh, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Bergh, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Locations
All Somali Community of Minnesota1801 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403 Directions (612) 596-9438
Hennepin County Mental Health Center2215 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 543-0577
Bhsi LLC2497 7th Ave E Ste 101, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Directions (651) 769-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bryan Bergh, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1295817336
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergh accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergh.
