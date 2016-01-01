See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Bryan Bergh, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bryan Bergh, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.

Dr. Bergh works at All Somali Community of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    All Somali Community of Minnesota
    1801 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 596-9438
  2. 2
    Hennepin County Mental Health Center
    2215 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 543-0577
  3. 3
    Bhsi LLC
    2497 7th Ave E Ste 101, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 769-6400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Schizophrenia
ADHD and-or ADD
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Schizophrenia
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Bryan Bergh, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295817336
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Bergh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bergh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

