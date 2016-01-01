Dr. Bryan Bilfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Bilfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Bilfield, MD
Dr. Bryan Bilfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Menands, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilfield's Office Locations
350 Northern Blvd Ste 101, Menands, NY 12204
Monday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bryan Bilfield, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- Cleveland Clin Hosp
- Albany Med Coll
- Case Wes Res U
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bilfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bilfield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.