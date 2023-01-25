Overview of Dr. Bryan Blair, MD

Dr. Bryan Blair, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Blair works at 1st Advantage Dental in West Harrison, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY and Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Surgery, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.