Dr. Bryan Blair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Blair, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Blair, MD
Dr. Bryan Blair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Carroll County Memorial Hospital and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Dr. Blair works at
Dr. Blair's Office Locations
-
1
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers1935 Bluegrass Ave Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 895-0040
-
2
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers4010 DuPont Cir Ste 380, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-0040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers6905B BURLINGTON PIKE, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 282-9999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers6400 Westwind Way, Crestwood, KY 40014 Directions (502) 895-0040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital
- UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blair?
I have been seeing Dr. Blair for over ten years. You could not ask for a better opthomologist. I have glaucoma and he has been great with my treatment.
About Dr. Bryan Blair, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1417945478
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Transitional Medicine and Surgery
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blair works at
Dr. Blair has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blair speaks Portuguese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.