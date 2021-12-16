Dr. Bryan Blase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Blase, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Blase, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Blase works at
Locations
-
1
Lutheran Health Care Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nyack Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff are friendly and professional. It’s a very clean environment and Dr Blasé is fantastic and has a great bedside manner and is thorough in his work.
About Dr. Bryan Blase, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1700204021
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blase has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blase works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Blase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blase.
