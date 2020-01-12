Dr. Bordeaux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Bordeaux, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates165 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 859-5250Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr, Bordeaux has been my primary care physician over 10 years now, and with his help I've been able to get control of my life again. He has considerately listened to my concerned and been patient and frugal with his recommendations and suggestions. I would not be here without him at all. Thanks to Bryan, I've been able to quit smoking, drinking, and gain control of my weight and get hold of minor issues like tinnitus and body tremors. He's warm, considerate, and very kind. Thanks to him, I've been able to no longer fear getting help or pursing procedures when necessary. He's articulate, funny, and has a great bedside manner. I'm proud to be one of his patients and have been for a long time.
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972560696
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Bordeaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
