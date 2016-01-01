Dr. Bryan Bruno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Bruno, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Bruno, MD
Dr. Bryan Bruno, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Bruno's Office Locations
Mid City Tms Psychiatric Pllc280 Madison Ave Rm 1102, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 717-4869
Lenox Hill Tms Psychiatric Associates111 E 80th St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 717-4869
Lenox Hill Hospital100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bryan Bruno, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1851447205
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.
