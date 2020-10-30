Dr. Bryan Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Burns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Burns, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Burns works at
Locations
Northeast Medical Group Inc888 White Plains Rd Ste 110, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 459-4451
Northeast Medical Group Internal Medicine - Fairfield1152 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 459-4451
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had several office visits and one endoscopy with Dr. Burns, and can honestly say he is one of a kind. He always listens to my concerns and thoughts, and makes me feel actively involved and confident in my plan of care. He takes the time to explain complicated matters in ways I can understand and answers all questions, even if I think of something after the office visit. He has a calming presence and is truly knowledgeable and experienced in his field. In a world where physicians often seem too busy to fully connect and care for their patients, I would consider Dr. Burns a true exception and would recommend him to anyone for their GI health issues.
About Dr. Bryan Burns, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790748739
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- The New York Presbyterian Hospital - Cornell Medical Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns works at
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burns speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.