Overview

Dr. Bryan Burns, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Burns works at GI Health Specialists in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.