Dr. Bryan Cannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Cannon, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Cannon, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Cannon works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Heart200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8195
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cannon?
About Dr. Bryan Cannon, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1942380373
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cannon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannon works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.