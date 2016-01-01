See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Bryan Cannon, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bryan Cannon, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Cannon works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Heart
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 516-8195

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Arrhythmias
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Arrhythmias

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Bryan Cannon, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942380373
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Board Certifications
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Cannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cannon works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Cannon’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

