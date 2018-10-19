Dr. Bryan Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Carroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Carroll, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Dr. Carroll works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Worth Dermatology Center Professional Limited Liability Company6900 Harris Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 292-3376
-
2
Cook Children's Surgery Center LLC6316 Precinct Line Rd Ste B, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (682) 885-6248
-
3
Cook Children's Dermatology1129 6th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 885-6248
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carroll?
Received excellent care from Dr. Carroll.
About Dr. Bryan Carroll, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1134486582
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Acne, Dry Skin and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.