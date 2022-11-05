Dr. Bryan Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Chambers, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Chambers, MD
Dr. Bryan Chambers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Knox Community Hospital, Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Chambers' Office Locations
Orthopedic ONE Westerville560 N Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 839-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Knox Community Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr chambers and his team are great. The answered all my questions and had great information
About Dr. Bryan Chambers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1497798375
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chambers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chambers has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chambers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.