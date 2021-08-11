Dr. Bryan Clay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Clay, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Clay, MD
Dr. Bryan Clay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Clay's Office Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Surgical Group970 Lakeland Dr Ste 40, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 200-4850
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clay is the best! Been taking my son to him for over 10 years. Always thorough and takes the time to explain everything!
About Dr. Bryan Clay, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Clay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clay has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Clay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.