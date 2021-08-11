Overview of Dr. Bryan Clay, MD

Dr. Bryan Clay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Clay works at Ear Nose Throat Surgical in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.