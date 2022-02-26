Dr. Bryan Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Dang, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Dang, MD
Dr. Bryan Dang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Dang's Office Locations
Nephrology Specialists Med Grp Inc520 Superior Ave Ste 340, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 631-9215
Nephrology Specialists Medical Group Inc.705 W La Veta Ave Ste 107, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 639-4901
- 3 3333 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 631-9215
- 4 1175 Baker St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (714) 641-5808
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dang takes the time to get to know his patients and clearly has their best interests at heart. He cares for my elderly mother, who has extensive kidney damage, and provides information in a way that she is able to clearly understand what's going on and what she needs to do to care for herself. He is very patient with her hearing challenges and inability to understand overly-technical terms. I have found his staff to be similarly empathetic and caring towards patients and their family members.
About Dr. Bryan Dang, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
