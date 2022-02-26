Overview of Dr. Bryan Dang, MD

Dr. Bryan Dang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Dang works at Nephrology Specialists Med Grp in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Orange, CA and Costa Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.