Dr. Bryan Davis, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bryan Davis, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Edward Via Carolinas College of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Davis works at Regulus Specialty Care in Turnersville, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regulus Specialty Care
    1A Regulus Dr, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 542-2273
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine
    400 Medical Center Dr Ste F, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 542-2273
  3. 3
    Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care
    354 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Bldg 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 542-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 14, 2022
    Great doctor! Took his time, didn't feel rushed during the visit. All questions were well answered and explained. Pleased with the experience. I will be returning!
    About Dr. Bryan Davis, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639425754
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rowan SOM Jefferson Health
    Residency
    • Pinnaclehealth At Community General Osteopathic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Edward Via Carolinas College of Osteopathic Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Davis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

