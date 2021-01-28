Overview of Dr. Bryan Desouza, MD

Dr. Bryan Desouza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Brachial Plexus Palsy, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.