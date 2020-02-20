Dr. Bryan Dickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Dickson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Dickson, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.
Dr. Dickson works at
Locations
1
Children's Medical Centerchildren's Health1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 456-5959Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Dallas2350 N Stemmons Fwy # F4400, Dallas, TX 75207 Directions
3
Children's Health Specialty Center I Plano7609 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Childrens Medical Center Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dickson is a special kind of doctor! He's unlike any other doctor I have ever experienced. When I was 4 years old I was diagnosed Hypothyroidism and Adrenal Insufficiency. I saw Dr. Dickson from diagnosis at age 4, all the way to age 20 (it is rare for a Pediatrician to see you outside of age 18). I was Dr. Dickson's pride and joy as my growth sky rocketed after being under his care. He has the most amazing bed-side manner, explains things in ways that are easy to comprehend, and if that wasn't enough he even has a sense of humor - making your visit actually enjoyable. I am currently 29 and I have yet to find another Endocrinologist of his caliber. If you are looking for a brilliant Pediatric Endocrinologist for your child, look no further.
About Dr. Bryan Dickson, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1104887306
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Pediatric Endocrinology
