Dr. Bryan Duffin, DPM
Dr. Bryan Duffin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Metroplex foot and ankle3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 106, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (214) 217-3668
Meteoplex foot and ankle3600 Gaston Ave Ste 1056, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 217-3668
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Podiatric Surgery
- 7 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- Hunt Regional Medical Center, Greenville Tx
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Duffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duffin speaks Portuguese.
