Overview of Dr. Bryan Duffin, DPM

Dr. Bryan Duffin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Duffin works at Metroplex Foot and Ankle LLP in Richardson, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.