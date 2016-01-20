Overview of Dr. Bryan Feldner, DPM

Dr. Bryan Feldner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Feldner works at Central Ohio Comprehensive Foot Care in Westerville, OH with other offices in Delaware, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.