Overview of Dr. Bryan Fisher, MD

Dr. Bryan Fisher, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Tristar Horizon Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Fisher works at The Surgical Clinic in Nashville, TN with other offices in Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.