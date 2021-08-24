See All Family Doctors in Des Moines, IA
Dr. Bryan Folkers, DO

Family Medicine
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bryan Folkers, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Broadlawns Medical Center, Cass County Memorial Hospital, Mercyone Newton Medical Center and Story County Medical Center.

Dr. Folkers works at Des Moines Plastic Surgery in Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bergman Folkers Plastic Surgery
    2000 GRAND AVE, Des Moines, IA 50312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 222-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broadlawns Medical Center
  • Cass County Memorial Hospital
  • Mercyone Newton Medical Center
  • Story County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Bryan Folkers, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952327728
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
    Undergraduate School
    • Iowa State U-USAEC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Folkers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folkers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Folkers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Folkers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Folkers works at Des Moines Plastic Surgery in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Folkers’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Folkers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folkers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Folkers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Folkers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

