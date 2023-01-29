Dr. Bryan Friedman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Friedman, DO
Overview of Dr. Bryan Friedman, DO
Dr. Bryan Friedman, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Payson, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Banner Payson Medical Center.
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
Payson Office903 N Beeline Hwy Ste A, Payson, AZ 85541 Directions (928) 478-6891
Scottsdale Office7600 E Camelback Rd Ste 7, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 664-0125
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Payson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've had hearing problems close to 4 years. I saw an ENT in California. He put tubes in both ears as well as prescribing medications, with no success. My last visit with him, he said he may have to do surgery on my head. I told him I would just live with it. We moved to Star Valley, Arizona August of 2022. My husband suggested we find an ENT here. We found Dr. Bryan Friedman in Payson, an ENT. I went to see him for a consultation and he said he could improve my hearing if not CURE it with a new procedure that he developed. A week later I went in for the procedure and the next day I could HEAR! It is continuing to get better. We are so impressed with him, that we will have our son, who lives in California, flown here to see him for a consultation, as he has a breathing issue. He has had 1 procedure done due to a deviated septum. DIDN'T WORK! No confidence in them. His doctor wants to do the procedure again to see IF IT WILL HELP HIM. Without a doubt, DR. FRIEDMAN IS THE MAN!
About Dr. Bryan Friedman, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- Barnabas Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
- Ursinus College, Collegeville, PA
- Facial Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
