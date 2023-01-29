See All Plastic Surgeons in Payson, AZ
Dr. Bryan Friedman, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (16)
Map Pin Small Payson, AZ
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bryan Friedman, DO

Dr. Bryan Friedman, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Payson, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Banner Payson Medical Center.

Dr. Friedman works at Payson Office in Payson, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friedman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Payson Office
    903 N Beeline Hwy Ste A, Payson, AZ 85541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 478-6891
  2. 2
    Scottsdale Office
    7600 E Camelback Rd Ste 7, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 664-0125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Payson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 29, 2023
    I've had hearing problems close to 4 years. I saw an ENT in California. He put tubes in both ears as well as prescribing medications, with no success. My last visit with him, he said he may have to do surgery on my head. I told him I would just live with it. We moved to Star Valley, Arizona August of 2022. My husband suggested we find an ENT here. We found Dr. Bryan Friedman in Payson, an ENT. I went to see him for a consultation and he said he could improve my hearing if not CURE it with a new procedure that he developed. A week later I went in for the procedure and the next day I could HEAR! It is continuing to get better. We are so impressed with him, that we will have our son, who lives in California, flown here to see him for a consultation, as he has a breathing issue. He has had 1 procedure done due to a deviated septum. DIDN'T WORK! No confidence in them. His doctor wants to do the procedure again to see IF IT WILL HELP HIM. Without a doubt, DR. FRIEDMAN IS THE MAN!
    Rachel Haney — Jan 29, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bryan Friedman, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1982961850
    Education & Certifications

    • The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
    • Barnabas Med Ctr
    • UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
    • Ursinus College, Collegeville, PA
    • Facial Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
