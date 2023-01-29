Overview of Dr. Bryan Friedman, DO

Dr. Bryan Friedman, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Payson, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Banner Payson Medical Center.



Dr. Friedman works at Payson Office in Payson, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.