See All Ophthalmologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Bryan Garruto, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bryan Garruto, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bryan Garruto, MD

Dr. Bryan Garruto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Adventhealth Carrollwood.

Dr. Garruto works at Newsom Eye & Laser Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Garruto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newsom Eye & Laser Center
    3115 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-5440
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • Adventhealth Carrollwood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garruto?

    Sep 28, 2016
    I really appreciate his calm demeanor and aggressive yet steady treatment. I've seen him with my mom actually explain what is and what isn't worrisome with manual degeneration and really appreciate his tike with her, she gets really nervous with doctors but felt good with him. Even I got to ask a few questions and didn't feel like I was a bother or rushed out of the room.
    Kristella90 in Lake Placid, FL — Sep 28, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bryan Garruto, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bryan Garruto, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garruto to family and friends

    Dr. Garruto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garruto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bryan Garruto, MD.

    About Dr. Bryan Garruto, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710902911
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern Eye Associates|University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Garruto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garruto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garruto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garruto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garruto works at Newsom Eye & Laser Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Garruto’s profile.

    Dr. Garruto has seen patients for Stye, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garruto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Garruto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garruto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garruto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garruto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bryan Garruto, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.