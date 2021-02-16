Dr. Bryan Geary, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Geary, DDS
Dr. Bryan Geary, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Yorktown, VA.
Geary Family & Cosmetic Dentistry105 Terrebonne Rd, Yorktown, VA 23692 Directions (757) 447-3194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Professional, Dedicated, Friendly, makes You feel important and taken care of. A Clean and Sanitized environment that takes the worry away. I would highly recommend Dr. Brian Geary and his staff to anyone.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1093912834
Dr. Geary has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geary accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Geary.
Dr. Geary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Geary works at
511 patients have reviewed Dr. Geary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.