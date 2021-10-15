Overview of Dr. Bryan Givhan, MD

Dr. Bryan Givhan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Givhan works at West Alabama Neurosurgery/Spine in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.