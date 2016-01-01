Dr. Bryan Goldesberry, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldesberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Goldesberry, DMD
Dr. Bryan Goldesberry, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Carbondale, IL.
University Place Dental1366 E Main St, Carbondale, IL 62901 Directions (618) 328-4615Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Southern Illinois University
Dr. Goldesberry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldesberry accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldesberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldesberry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldesberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldesberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldesberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.