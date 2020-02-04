Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Green, MD
Dr. Bryan Green, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenwood, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Self Regional Healthcare.
Locations
Digestive Disease Group PA103 Liner Dr, Greenwood, SC 29646 Directions (864) 227-3636
Greenwood Pain Management1325 Spring St, Greenwood, SC 29646 Directions (864) 725-4912
Hospital Affiliations
- Self Regional Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Greene, my husband and I have had a journey with him. He has been a thorough Physician and has been such a kind, understanding individual. Endoscopies and Colonoscopies are not fun, but we feel comfortable and assured we are in good hands with Dr. Greene. Dorothy "Dot" Moore
About Dr. Bryan Green, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1861485963
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- U Sth Al
- U Sth Al
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
