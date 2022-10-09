Dr. Bryan Griffith, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Griffith, DMD
Dr. Bryan Griffith, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Bryan11839 Oak Trail Way, Port Richey, FL 34668 Directions (727) 287-4780
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Delta Dental of Washington
I've never really had a dedicated dentist that I've visited regularly in my life, and in fact I've been to a dentist only a handful of times, each time trying a new facility. I'm at a point in my life where I'm able and willing to start going to a dentist regularly though, and decided to give Dr. Griffith and his office a try, and I'm glad I did! While they aren't the cheapest for sure, the pricing seems reasonable, and the care and personability of the staff is leaps and bounds above any other dentists I've visited in the past. I definitely would like to, and plan to, have Dr. Griffith and his team take care of my dental needs going forward!
- Dentistry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1437244233
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
