Dr. Bryan Grischow, DO

General Surgery
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bryan Grischow, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.

Dr. Grischow works at Westerville Surgical Specs in Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    477 Cooper Rd Ste 440, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (380) 898-5561

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones

Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Pelvic Abscess
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Abscess
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Appendicitis
Acute Bowel Infarction
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis
Cholelithiasis
Chronic Appendicitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Fistula
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Megacolon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Disease
Pyloric Stenosis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thrombosis
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Bryan Grischow, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811937659
    Education & Certifications

    • Sun Coast Hospital
    • OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Grischow, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grischow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grischow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grischow works at Westerville Surgical Specs in Westerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Grischow’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Grischow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grischow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grischow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grischow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.