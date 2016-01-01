Dr. Bryan Groth, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Groth, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bryan Groth, DPM
Dr. Bryan Groth, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center and Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Groth works at
Dr. Groth's Office Locations
Colorado Foot and Ankle455 E Pikes Peak Ave Ste 220, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Directions (719) 475-8080
North Office6160 Tutt Blvd Ste 150, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 266-6596
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bryan Groth, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235176546
Education & Certifications
- West Penn
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Tcu
Dr. Groth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groth has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Groth speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Groth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groth.
