Dr. Bryan Hainline, MD
Dr. Bryan Hainline, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Reid Health.
Richmond Surgery Center1900 Chester Blvd, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions (765) 962-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
John R. Wade Od Inc.1049 State Road 229, Batesville, IN 47006 Directions (812) 934-9400
Whitewater Eye Center Greenville6050 STATE ROUTE 571, Greenville, OH 45331 Directions (765) 825-0660
Whitewater Eye Centers LLC955 N Michigan Ave # 81, Greensburg, IN 47240 Directions (812) 222-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Reid Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Hainline and his staff are wonderful. He is very thorough and compassionate. I started seeing him a few years ago for a vitreous detachment that was at risk for becoming a retinal detachment. I just went in for a “routine” follow-up appointment where a significant abnormality that may result in vision loss was found. They worked me in for a “dye test” then he reviewed the images, wrote for some labs, and is seeing me back later this week for an injection. I was not expecting any of this but I am thankful that he is so thorough and began the work up immediately. I am so sorry that I put them behind schedule. It may have put them behind 15 to 20 minutes but it was at the beginning of their day, impacting the rest of their patients. If just 2 more patients also had unforeseen urgent conditions, that could impact the schedule by an hour or so, emergent conditions even longer. I have previously been the patient waiting, knowing he was providing necessary care to others.
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
Dr. Hainline has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hainline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hainline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hainline has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hainline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hainline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hainline.
