Overview of Dr. Bryan Hainline, MD

Dr. Bryan Hainline, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Reid Health.



Dr. Hainline works at Eye Center of Richmond in Richmond, IN with other offices in Batesville, IN, Greenville, OH and Greensburg, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.