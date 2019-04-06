Overview of Dr. Bryan Hall, DPM

Dr. Bryan Hall, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at UC Health General Surgery in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.