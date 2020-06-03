Dr. Bryan Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Harris, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Txas Tech University Hsc School Of Med and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Locations
Long Harris Dermatology Pllc6102 82nd St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 749-7933Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harris is kind caring and listens to your issues! He identified and helped me defeat a little known disease he had only seen in clinic! Recommend highly
About Dr. Bryan Harris, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1174553556
Education & Certifications
- Txas Tech University Hsc School Of Med
