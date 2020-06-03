Overview

Dr. Bryan Harris, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Txas Tech University Hsc School Of Med and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at LONG HARRIS DERMATOLOGY in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.