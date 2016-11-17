Dr. Hathorn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryan Smith Hathorn, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Smith Hathorn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Hathorn works at
Locations
-
1
Our Lady of the Lake Louisiana Cardiology Associates7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 767-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hathorn?
Every visit is a pleasure. Dr. Bryan Hathorn and all his staff, Ms. Kay, Ms. Denise and Ms. Erin, are so personal, it is like visiting with family. Thank you.
About Dr. Bryan Smith Hathorn, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1235131269
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hathorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hathorn works at
Dr. Hathorn has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hathorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hathorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hathorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hathorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hathorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.