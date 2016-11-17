Overview

Dr. Bryan Smith Hathorn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Hathorn works at Louisiana Cardiology Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.