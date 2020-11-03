Dr. Bryan Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Hawkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Hawkins, MD
Dr. Bryan Hawkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Hughston Sports Medicine Hospital, Sports Medicine, Columbus, GA, April 1986 - October 1986
Dr. Hawkins works at
Dr. Hawkins' Office Locations
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 494-2665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Concentra
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- HealthChoice
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Oklahoma
- Medicare
- Oklahoma Health Network
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hawkins has performed two surgeries on my feet. He is a very professional and personable surgeon with an equally professional staff.
About Dr. Bryan Hawkins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Medicine Hospital, Sports Medicine, Columbus, GA, April 1986 - October 1986
- Tulane University Medical Center and Affiliates
- Charity Hosp-Tulane U
- Tulane University of Louisiana
