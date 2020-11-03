Overview of Dr. Bryan Hawkins, MD

Dr. Bryan Hawkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Hughston Sports Medicine Hospital, Sports Medicine, Columbus, GA, April 1986 - October 1986



Dr. Hawkins works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.