Overview

Dr. Bryan Hay, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Paris, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Henry County Medical Center.



Dr. Hay works at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.