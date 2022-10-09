Dr. Hinck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Hinck, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bryan Hinck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edina, MN.
Urologic Physicians6363 France Ave S Ste 500, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-7660
M Health Fairview Clinic - Maple Grove14500 99th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 898-1440
Fairview Southdale Hospital6401 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 924-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Hinck was the best we could have hoped for to treat my husband’s cancer. He was pleasant and transparent with treatment options. We opted for the surgical removal of the kidney with his expertise in robotic removal. We would highly recommend Dr. Hinck.
- Urology
- English
- 1467728881
- Urology
Dr. Hinck accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinck works at
Dr. Hinck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.