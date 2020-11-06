Dr. Bryan Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bryan Ho, MD
Dr. Bryan Ho, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center Neurology800 Washington St # 314, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-4948
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ho, quite frankly saved my life. I had been seeing a different Neurologist at Tuft's as I started passing out, began having horrific balance issues and was falling over if I closed my eyes, and had sudden blinding headaches. The other Neurologist would not listen to me and after an MRI, would do no more for me and started recommending anxiety meds. I switched to Dr. Ho, who listened carefully and really thought about my case. He did additional specific testing and found that I had both an aneurysm and a blood disorder that made my blood very thick, restricting oxygen. From being horribly disabled to now feeling amazing. If I had not found Dr. Ho, I'd most likely be dead from a burst aneurysm. He's the best there is.
About Dr. Bryan Ho, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1336280569
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurology
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
