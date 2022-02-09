Overview of Dr. Bryan Ho, MD

Dr. Bryan Ho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Englewood Ear, Nose, & Throat in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.