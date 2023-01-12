Dr. Bryan Hodges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Hodges, MD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Hodges, MD
Dr. Bryan Hodges, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Hodges works at
Dr. Hodges' Office Locations
1
St. Luke's Clinic - The Woman's Clinic100 E Idaho St Ste 400, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 345-5250
2
St. Luke's Surgery Center Boise333 N 1st St Ste 110, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 345-5250
3
Woman's Clinic520 S Eagle Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 345-5250
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Brian Hodges is the absolute Best Ob you could have! I was referred to him by many friends and family members. He’s very personable, alert and calm. He delivered my first baby (Girl) and I will definitely go back to him if we have any future children! I would definitely recommend him, whether it’s your first or last baby ??
About Dr. Bryan Hodges, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1801815964
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodges has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.