Dr. Bryan Hyler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
Embrasse Treatment Center550 W Vista Way Ste 102, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 295-8727
San Diego County Psychiatric Hospital3853 Rosecrans St, San Diego, CA 92110 Directions (619) 692-8222
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-0211Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Have been going here for just under a year. Dr. Hyler is attentive and caring. I have had many Psychiatric that have kept me on medication has a permanent fix and kept adding medications to the many I was already taking. Since starting with Dr. Hyler and in combination with my Therapist I have been on minimal medication and his approach for me is that it is a tool and not a permanent solution. There are times the wait can be a little longer than anticipated, however it has always been because he has spent additional time in an appointment with someone, I greatly appreciate it when he does that because it shows that he is not just trying to filter patients in and out.
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
