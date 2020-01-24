Dr. Bryan Kahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Kahl, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Kahl, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Kahl works at
Locations
-
1
TexomaCare - Internal Medicine5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 300, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 416-6010Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kahl?
I saw Dr. Kahl for many years as I had my thyroid removed surgically. He was on time and spent time with me to discuss concerns if needed. I would consider driving distance to see him. Debbie was
About Dr. Bryan Kahl, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1508905837
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahl works at
Dr. Kahl has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Thyrotoxicosis Factitia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.