Offers telehealth
Dr. Bryan Kansas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Austin11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 1101, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 231-1444Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Austin Professional Limited Liability Company15534 Ranch Road 620 N Ste 100, Austin, TX 78717 Directions (512) 231-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bryan Kansas has been my urologist and surgeon during the past twelve months for which Dr. Bryan Kansas has had performed three surgeries for me that have been very successful!!! Dr. Bryan Kansas office visits and consultations have been very knowledgeable and friendly with outstanding care and service in reference to all my urological issues!!! I highly recommend Dr. Bryan Kansas to anyone that may want outstanding care and service at the FM 620 and Jollyville Road locations with Urology Austin!!! Patient, Jerry Stefek
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Louisiana State Univ
- Urology
