Dr. Bryan Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bryan Kelly, MD
Dr. Bryan Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1159Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- CoreSource
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelly and his staff are absolutely amazing. Dr. Kelly truly cares about his patients and not only takes the time to explain everything f thoroughly, but he listens to make sure he knows exactly how the patient is feeling. His staff is very friendly, and very helpful. I had issues post op on a holiday and someone got back to me within 30 minutes. Could not have asked for a better experience or doctor!
About Dr. Bryan Kelly, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Hip Sprain and Hip Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
