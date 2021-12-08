Overview of Dr. Bryan Kim, MD

Dr. Bryan Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their fellowship with Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine



Dr. Kim works at Midwest Retina Consultants in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL, Chicago, IL, Elk Grove Village, IL and Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.