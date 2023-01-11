Dr. Bryan Kirby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Kirby, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Kirby, MD is a Registered Nurse in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Kirby works at
Locations
Carrollton Orthopaedic Clinic150 Clinic Ave Ste 101, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (470) 729-2188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He's very caring and concerned about his patients
About Dr. Bryan Kirby, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirby accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.
