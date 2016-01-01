Dr. Bryan Kluck, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Kluck, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Kluck, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Locations
Lehigh Valley Health Network Cardiology - 1250 Cedar Crest1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 300, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-3110
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bryan Kluck, DO
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital Center
- Cherry Hill Med Ctr
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kluck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kluck has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kluck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kluck.
