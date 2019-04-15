Dr. Bryan Kono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Kono, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bryan Kono, MD
Dr. Bryan Kono, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Chicago (Pritzker) and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Kono works at
Dr. Kono's Office Locations
-
1
Highlands Integrative Pediatrics2650 18th St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80211 Directions (720) 821-3799Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kono?
He cares and does such a good job getting to know each family and child.
About Dr. Bryan Kono, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1942403902
Education & Certifications
- StanFord University Medical Center - Lucille Packard Children's Hospital
- University Of Chicago (Pritzker)
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kono has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kono accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kono works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kono.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.