Dr. Bryan Kramer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Vascular Institute of the Rockies1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3950, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 539-0736Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Dr. Everything is explained very clearly. I feel very confident in his care plan and knowledge. I tell everyone how blessed I am to have found Dr. Kramer! Definitely would and have recommended his care.
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rice U
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
